Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBT stock opened at $5.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

