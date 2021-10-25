Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62.

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total value of $556,679.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $568.34. The company had a trading volume of 291,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,572. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $1,377,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 30.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

