Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Republic Services by 825.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.

RSG stock opened at $133.27 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

