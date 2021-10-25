Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $31,185,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

