Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

BATS ITB opened at $71.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.