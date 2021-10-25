Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,576 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 71.4% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 161,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.51 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

