Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 23,738 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.12% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

