Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,671 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $99.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.32.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.