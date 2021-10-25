Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.22 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.