Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,353 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,353 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $245.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

