Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.