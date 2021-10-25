Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 4.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. 786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 154,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

The firm has a market cap of $865.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

