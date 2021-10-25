Strike Price Tops $53.64 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.64 or 0.00085186 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $160.90 million and $5.63 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00070286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00101656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.77 or 1.00213675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.14 or 0.06619542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,608 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

