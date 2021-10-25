Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Chemical will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.