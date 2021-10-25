Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.06.
Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile
Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.