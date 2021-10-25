Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

