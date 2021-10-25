Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.440-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.300 EPS.

SUI traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $202.00. 454,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,085. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $180.69.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.43.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.