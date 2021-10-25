Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$28.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$41.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.28.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

