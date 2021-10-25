Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunlight Financial.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUNL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,486. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.