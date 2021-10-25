Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Super League Gaming were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $3,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 5,153.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 358,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 220,115 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $84,809. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGG shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

