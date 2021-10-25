suterusu (SUTER) Market Cap Reaches $34.84 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00050745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00211130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102558 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

