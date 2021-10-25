SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $126,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.20.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $753.12 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $264.60 and a 1-year high of $759.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.59 and its 200 day moving average is $576.85. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

