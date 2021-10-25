Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SVCBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Danske lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVCBF opened at $15.92 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.