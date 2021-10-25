Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given New SEK 103 Price Target at UBS Group

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from SEK 99 to SEK 103 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SVNLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. 34,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.97. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

