Swap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $542.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $420,115.58 and $542.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00080406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00102688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,042.84 or 1.00269834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,198.09 or 0.06677073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021445 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,216,848 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

