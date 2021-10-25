Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after buying an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

