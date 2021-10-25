Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

