Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison sold 70,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,410,158.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,045. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after acquiring an additional 516,961 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,420.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNDX opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

