Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 648,551 shares.The stock last traded at $19.15 and had previously closed at $18.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $92,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 24,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $476,765.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,557 shares of company stock worth $1,980,045 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 173,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.