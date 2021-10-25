Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Cap of $197.92 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $197.92 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syntropy has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00051518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00210121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103123 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,689,616 coins. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Syntropy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.