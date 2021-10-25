Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2,300.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 5.62% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $57,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $655.97 million, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

