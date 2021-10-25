Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.