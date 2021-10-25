Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.94

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 1735774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

