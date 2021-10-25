Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $15.41

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $16.07. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TALS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

