Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.06

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $56.42, with a volume of 1426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4,390.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after buying an additional 808,525 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Targa Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

