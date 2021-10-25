Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

