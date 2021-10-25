TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Raised by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 2.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,392 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 577.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.93. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.94%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

