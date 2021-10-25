TD Securities Increases Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Shares of CJREF traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $4.51. 30,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $939.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

