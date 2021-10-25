TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 74,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

