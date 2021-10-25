Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $34.37 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,546,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,985. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

