Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERIC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,027,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.