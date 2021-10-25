Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) & Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Head to Head Survey

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempest Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.41 million N/A N/A Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.22 -$57.46 million ($1.24) -0.95

Tempest Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Tempest Therapeutics has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.5% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tempest Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempest Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tempest Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 108.50%. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Stealth BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stealth BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Tempest Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Tempest Therapeutics and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempest Therapeutics N/A -94.04% -69.44% Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -177.47%

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.