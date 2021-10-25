Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $860.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $860.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $675.03.

TSLA stock opened at $909.68 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $379.11 and a one year high of $910.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $7,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

