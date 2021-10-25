Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.500-$2.700 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

