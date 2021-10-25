Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Holdings Lifted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 230,934 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises about 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $28,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after buying an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $55,889,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. Stephens cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

