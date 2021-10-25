Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.