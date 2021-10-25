The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $15,038,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

