The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

