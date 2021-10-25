The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $353 million-$360 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock worth $227,783,487 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

