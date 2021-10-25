The Graph Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and approximately $585.19 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00050514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.00 or 0.00208481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00103092 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.