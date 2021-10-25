The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $182.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

